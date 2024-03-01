When Stephen Curry leads the Golden State Warriors in scoring, only a handful of guys often follow suit with their own outbursts. Brandin Podziemski and Klay Thompson are the most recent members of the squad who have had insane nights getting buckets. To everyone's surprise, it was Jonathan Kuminga who blazed up against the Jalen Brunson-led New York Knicks.
The Warriors forward with a funny nickname proved that he is a beast at Madison Square Garden. Jonathan Kuminga put up 25 points while grabbing eight rebounds through 30 minutes of playing time. His two assists also allowed other members of the Warriors to shine such that they could spread out the Knicks' defense.
This performance had Warriors fans dropping declarations like, “Kuminga has arrived he’s finally here,” and, “Kuminga really got that dawg in em.”, were dropped after his performance.
His offensive masterclass was not the only thing that helped the Warriors win. Kuminga also clamped up anyone who was assigned in front of him on defense. This resulted in three steals whenever he came across a ball-handler. When the Knicks got up and tried to get a decent look at the rim, Kuminga denied them an opportunity to score. This got him two blocks to round out the night.
This is why statements like, “Jonathan Kuminga tonight FUTURE SUPERSTAR,” and, “MOODY AND KUMINGA MASTERCLASSES ON NATIONAL TELEVISION,” started popping up after the Warriors'
Are you going to get some Kuminga stock as the Warriors activate postseason mode?
Warriors mop Knicks at home
When Jalen Brunson pops off for 27 points and Josh Hart grabs eight boards along with dropping seven dimes, one would think that the Knicks have already won. But, that was not at all the case. Stephen Curry may have only knocked down 11 out of his 26 attempts but those crucial buckets were enough to get him 31 points. Moreover, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul also helped by combining for 27 points for the Warriors bench.
It was the perfect mix of hitting the right shots at the perfect time while also playing impeccable defense. Keeping the Knicks to a meager 36.8% field goal percentage was key in this game. With this, the Warriors have now won eight of their last 10 games. Will they keep this up and escape the play-in picture?