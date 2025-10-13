The New York Knicks will enter the new campaign with high expectations following their trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, and center Mitchell Robinson will be ready to compete for his team.

According to Zach Braziller of the New York Post, Robinson has improved his conditioning in anticipation of starting alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

“To prepare for the change, Robinson altered his offseason workout plan, running hills to get into top condition,” Braziller wrote.

“First of all, he’s a great runner. Not a good runner, a great runner,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said. “And he’s got to — like all of us — play at this pace, especially all the time. We don’t wanna do it most of the time, we wanna do it all the time. Having said that, you know Mitch is a vertical threat. I’m just guessing off the top of my head. He might be the best vertical threat I’ve been around. Antonio McDyess was a tremendous vertical threat.”

“But you can just close your eyes and throw it up there and he’d go get it. That’s something you can do with Mitch and some of the passes — I’m like, dang, that’s a bad pass — and he just catches it even with one hand sometimes and throws it down. So with his ability to be a vertical threat, it’s gonna help us in a lot of ways, but it definitely is better than what I thought coming in.”

While he missed the majority of the regular season, Robinson was an impactful part of the Knicks’ 2025 playoff run. The Florida native averaged He 4.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and posted a NET rating of plus-2.7 in the postseason a year ago.

Robinson figures to be a major asset as the Knicks attempt to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.