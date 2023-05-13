Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

New York Knicks fans couldn’t believe their eyes after witnessing Jalen Brunson torch the Miami Heat in the first quarter of their Game 6 showdown at FTX Arena.

Understanding the need to set the tone early for the Knicks in a must-win game, Brunson didn’t waste his time getting to work for New York. In the opening frame, he exploded for 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field to give the ‘Bockers a 31-24 lead. He also went 3-of-5 from deep and had a rebound and an assist in the period as he completely took over for the team.

For what it’s worth, no one on the Heat was even able to score in double digits in the first quarter.

Naturally Knicks fans are hyped to see Brunson explode early on. The team could really use a big game from him in a bid to extend the series to a Game 7 after falling to a 3-1 hole through four contests. Now, it’s looking a legitimate possibility, thanks to Brunson.

“Jalen Brunson is blacking out,” a fan said. Another supporter shared, “Jalen Brunson is him.”

A third supporter noted, “ngl with Jalen Brunson playing like this there’s no way y’all winning in The Garden.” A Twitter user added, “So cool that Jalen Brunson is a local guy. Dude is a legit superstar in the NBA.”

Here are more reactions to Brunson’s huge start in Game 6:

Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/f5764EL1UN — Glue Guy Sports (@GlueGuy_Sports) May 13, 2023

Anytime I watch Jalen Brunson play all I can see is Elliott Smith knocking down threes. pic.twitter.com/eo2EA9vMq1 — ryan (@rythoma) May 13, 2023

Jalen Brunson with the early offensive explosion 💥 He has 15 points in the 1st quarter and Knicks are on a 14-3 run against the Heat.pic.twitter.com/7DnuKuzKKq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

With Brunson really balling out, it definitely looks like Jimmy Butler and his Heat are in huge trouble. If the Knicks end up taking Game 6, they will have all the momentum and confidence in the world as they head back home for Game 7.