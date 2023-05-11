In a remarkable display of basketball talent, Jalen Brunson has carved his name into the New York Knicks‘ 76-year history. His Game 5 performance against the Miami Heat was a remarkable sight to witness for fans at Madison Square Garden.

Brunson ended Game 5 with an impressive 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. This magnificent showing makes him the first player in Knicks franchise history to hit these numbers in an NBA playoff game. It’s a performance that has left fans and critics alike marveling at the guard’s tenacity and talent.

Jalen Brunson finished tonight's Game 5 vs. the Heat with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. He's the first player in New York Knicks franchise history to record 38+ points, 9+ rebounds, and 7+ assists in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/ZzOIDlne0r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

Playing every minute of the game, Brunson was the engine that drove the Knicks to a 112-103 victory over the Heat. The win denied Miami’s bid to become only the second No. 8 seed to reach the Eastern Conference finals. Instead, the series will move back to Miami for a decisive Game 6.

The Knicks, fueled by Brunson’s unstoppable energy, built a commanding 19-point lead in the third quarter. His performance helped extend New York’s season, keeping their playoff dreams alive.

Brunson’s record-breaking performance in Game 5 has firmly solidified his place in Knicks’ lore. It was a night of unforgettable basketball that will be remembered for years to come.

With an average of 26.5 points and 5.9 assists in the 2023 playoffs, Brunson has proved to be a valuable asset for the Knicks. Despite their series standing at 2-3 against the Heat, Brunson’s relentless performance gives hope to the Knicks as they head into the crucial next game. His Game 5 display will undoubtedly remain a highlight in the Knicks’ history.