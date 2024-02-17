The city has embraced Jalen Brunson.

Star point guard Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have reached the All-Star break point of the 2023-24 season in style, currently sitting in fourth place in a vaunted Eastern Conference playoff picture with a solid record of 33-22. Brunson has been playing lights-out basketball for the Knicks so far this year and was rewarded with a reserve spot in the All-Star game this year, which will be played on Sunday evening from Indianapolis.

Leading up to the festivities, Brunson appeared on ESPN's telecast of the annual Celebrity All-Star game and was asked by reporter Cassidy Hubbarth about how it feels to be the centerpiece for one of the NBA's most iconic franchises.

“The organization believes in me. The city believes in me. The fan base believes in me…It’s been a blessing & I’ve just loved every second of it,” said Brunson, per New York Basketball on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

The city of New York has indeed embraced their point guard, as MVP chants for Jalen Brunson can be heard seemingly on a nightly basis bouncing off the walls of Madison Square Garden, and sometimes even in road arenas, as the vast amount of native New Yorkers spread around the country means that there are large contingents of Knicks fans in several visiting cities.

In any case, Brunson and the Knicks will hope to use this break to get healthy and attempt to get back on track after a bit of a rough patch, most of which can probably be attributed to injuries.