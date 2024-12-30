The New York Knicks visit the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Jalen Brunson is on the injury report and is listed as questionable. Brunson is dealing with right calf tightness after dropping 55 points in the Knicks' win over the Wizards on Saturday night. Here is everything we know about Jalen Brunson's injury and his playing status vs. the Wizards.

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Wizards

Given Jalen Brunson is questionable on the injury report and not doubtful or out, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the Wizards. The only members of the Knicks joining Brunson on the injury report are Kevin McCullar Jr., who is with the G-League team, and Mitchell Robinson, who is out because of a left ankle surgery.

The Knicks will be looking for their second win over the Wizards in the last three days. The Knicks have picked up seven wins in a row and currently hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-10 record.

Brunson is having a monster season, averaging 25.5 points, three rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. He has started every game for the Knicks this season and is averaging 34.9 minutes per game. Brunson is also shooting 41% from 3-point range and 82.1% at the free-throw line.

Brunson looked unstoppable in the Knicks‘ 136-132 overtime victory over the Wizards on Saturday night. He scored 55 points, adding three rebounds and nine assists while shooting 18-of-31 from the field and 16-of-17 from the free-throw line. He will be looking to replicate this performance and have another dominant outing against the Wizards on Monday night and lead the Knicks to their eighth win in a row in the process.

So, when it comes to the question of if Jalen Brunson is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is probably.