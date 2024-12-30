ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Knicks-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Wizards Odds

New York Knicks: -11.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -620

Washington Wizards: +11.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +460

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

New York has been on a tear lately. They are coming off a win over the Wizards in which Jalen Brunson had his best game of the season. With that win, the Knicks have now won seven games in a row. In those seven games, New York is scoring 119.6 points per game, they are shooting 50.2 percent from the field, and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. The Knicks have been almost unbeatable lately, and that should continue against the Wizards Monday night.

The Knicks have played the Wizards twice this season. Along with their win over Washington on December 28th, the Knicks were able to beat the Wizards in November by 28 points. In their two games against Washington, the Knicks are averaging 135.0 points per game. Along with that, New York is shooting 54.3 percent from the field against Washington, and 37.5 percent from three-point range. New York has had not problem scoring against the Wizards, and Monday night will not be any different. As long as the Knicks continue to play as they have against Washington, they will cover the spread.

New York allows the eighth-fewest points per game this season. What is even better for New York is the Wizards score the seventh-fewest points in the NBA. Additionally, Washington has the third-lowest field goal percentage, third-lowest three-point percentage, and they turn the ball over the third-most times in the NBA this season. The Knicks should not have any problem shutting down the Wizards Monday night, and winning this game.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

One thing to keep in mind is the Knicks could be without Jalen Brunson due to injury Monday night. Brunson put up a massive game against the Wizards in their last game, and without him, the Knicks would have lost. Last season, the Knicks scored more than 10 points per game less when Brunson was not on the court. Not having the former second round pick to lead the offense would be a massive hit the Knicks scoring abilities.

Washington did put up 132 points against the Knicks in their last matchup. Keeping up on offense is the only way they will be able to beat New York on Monday. In the loss, Washington shot 51.5 percent from the field, and they drained 17 threes. This was without Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, their two top scorers. They were able to pass the ball well and get each other open shots in the loss, and that is what needs to happen in this game. If the Wizards can have a similar game to that, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Even if the Knicks do not have Brunson, I am not so sure this game will be close. I like the Knicks to win this game, and win big. I will take them to cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Knicks -11.5 (-104)