By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The New York Knicks got the job done in Windy City Wednesday night, with Jalen Brunson adding the cherry on top of his team’s 128-120win over the Chicago Bulls. That cherry was the dagger 3-pointer Brunson hit in the corner with less than 30 seconds remaining in overtime to stretch the Knicks’ lead to nine points. It’s also the same 3-pointer that Alex Caruso’s ankles died for.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to Brunson embarrassing Caruso in that sequence.

ALEX CARUSO AFTER GUARDING JALEN BRUNSON pic.twitter.com/nAZrMPsX97 — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) December 15, 2022

JALEN BRUNSON CALLED GAME…BYE BYE CARUSO 👋🏼👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/2LE5M90IQA — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) December 15, 2022

Jalen Brunson with no regard for Caruso’s health and safety and dignity pic.twitter.com/MEQJ6brP1i — SNBets (@SNBets) December 15, 2022

Brunson was actually labeled questionable prior to that game because of a right foot injury he suffered in a Knicks win over the Sacramento King last Sunday, but based on his performance Wednesday, there seems to be nothing wrong with any part of his body. If anything, it’s Caruso’s ankles we should all be more concerned about.

Jalen Brunson dropped Alex Caruso to seal the Knicks(+140 ML) win ✅ #NewYorkForeverpic.twitter.com/DIDKWxR9qk — Nitrobetting.eu Sportsbook (@BtcNitrobetting) December 15, 2022

Caruso is actually one of the best on-ball defenders in the league, but Brunson was simply too much to handle for him and the rest of the Bulls in this game. Brunson finished with 30 points, making 11 of his 21 attempts from the field while also dishing out seven assists in 39 minutes of action. As team, the Knicks shot 49.5 percent from the field and nailed a trio of 3-pointers on six shots from deep.

There is no better way to hit a dagger than Jalen Brunson just did on Caruso pic.twitter.com/4mz9DAap6h — Dylan Backer (@DylanBacker_) December 15, 2022

The Knicks, who are now on a five-game win streak, will look to continue their winning ways on Friday against the same Bulls team and in the same arena. Hopefully for New York, Brunson will stay hot to punish Caruso and the Bulls anew.