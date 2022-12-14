By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The New York Knicks (14-13) visit the Chicago Bulls (11-15) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Bulls prediction and pick.

New York has won four straight games to push them to sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are 13-12-2 against the spread while 58% of their games have gone under. Chicago has won two of their last three but still sits in 11th in the East. The Bulls are 12-13-1 against the spread while 58% of their games have gone under. This will be the first of three meetings between the teams. Last year the teams split their four-game series, 2-2.

Here are the Knicks-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Bulls Odds

New York Knicks: +4 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: -4 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York had an up-and-down start to the season but has slowly turned things around. The Knicks are a balanced team who is above average in nearly all facets of the game. Offensively, New York ranks 13th in scoring and 14th in offensive rating. They’re similarly strong on defense, ranking 14th in points allowed and 11th in defensive rating. The Knicks are a solid rebounding team as well, ranking ninth in rebound differential and 13th in rebound rate. Notably, for the Knicks, point guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable tonight.

While Brunson’s status is certainly a factor in whether or not the Knicks cover the spread, the biggest reason they could cover is the recent play of Julius Randle. For the season, Randle averages 22.3 PPG while shooting 46% from the field. He leads the team in rebounding with 8.7 RPG and has solid court vision for a big man with 3.4 APG. Randle has expanded his range this season as he’s making a career-high 2.4 three-pointers per game. Although he’s shooting just 34% from deep, his willingness to take outside jumpers really spreads the floor for himself and his teammates. Randle has been on fire lately, averaging 31.3 PPG and 10.7 RPG over his last three games. His strong play of late is something to keep in mind before making a Knicks-Bulls prediction.

While Randle is a strong bet to handle things on the offensive side of the ball, the Knicks will need to slow down a solid Chicago offense if they want to cover as road underdogs. Enter, Mitchell Robinson. The 7’0″ center is the backbone of New York’s defense and has a tough matchup against the sweet-shooting Nikola Vucevic. Robinson doesn’t score much but is a strong rebounder (8.1 RPG) and shot-blocker (1.9 BPG). He’s efficient around the rim when he does take shots as he’s shooting 73% for the season. Chicago is a team who loves to attack the rim – putting Robinson at the forefront of New York’s chances to cover tonight.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago’s record may not be strong, but their underlying metrics see them as a playoff-caliber team. Chicago is solid offensively, ranking 14th in scoring and 19th in offensive rating. They are a strong defensive team that ranks 16th in points allowed and seventh in defensive rating. The Bulls do an average job on the glass where they rank 14th in rebound differential and 16th in rebound rate. Chicago is expected to get Alex Caruso back tonight, while Ayo Dosunmu is listed as questionable.

The Bulls’ chances of covering tonight largely hinge on the play of their two leading scorers, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. DeRozan continues to get better each season despite entering “old man” territory. In his age-33 season, DeRozan has averaged 26 PPG on 51% shooting and leads the team with 4.8 APG. He’s been a force all season but has been particularly effective lately. Across his last three games, DeRozan has averaged 29.7 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 5.7 APG. The isolation scorer is shooting 55% during that span and has clearly taken things up a notch in hopes of saving Chicago’s dwindling season.

DeRozan isn’t the only one stepping his game up lately, as Zach LaVine is finally starting to look like he did prior to his injury. LaVine is having a solid season overall, averaging 21.8 PPG on 43% shooting. That being said, he’s looked a step slow for the majority of the season. That is, until his 41-point outburst last week. While he isn’t going for 40 every night, it’s certainly in the cards with him.

Final Knicks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Pay close attention to the status of Jalen Brunson, but assuming he’s able to go tonight I like New York to continue their strong play of late and keep things close as road dogs.

