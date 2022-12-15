By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau got a hilarious death stare from an NBA referee while challenging a call during Wednesdaynight’s game between his team and the Chicago Bulls. While challenging a call late in the fourth quarter, Thibodeau could be seen mouthing off near the game officials’ table and his actions became too much of a distraction for referee James Williams, who then told the Knicks coach to stop.

Ref had enough of Tom Thibodeau 🤣pic.twitter.com/UVEW6T8FIs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 15, 2022

Knicks forward Julius Randle, who was silent all along could only watch while his head coach gets backed into a corner by Williams, and if Randle had any thought about speaking his mind, that definitely was instantly squashed the moment the referee exploded on Thibodeau. Rander would rather let Williams do his job without verbally intervening. Otherwise, he, too, could get the same treatment from the referee. The entire sequence actually gets funnier with each rewatch.

At the end of the day, Thibodeau got what he wanted the most, and that was a win over his former team. Randle led the way for the Knicks with 31 points and 13 rebounds to go with seven assists in New York’s 128-120 victory. Jalen Brunson also came up big with 30 points on 11-for-21 shooting from the floor. The Knicks’ outside shooting was as hot as the temper of Williams during that particular moment with Thibodeau, as New York hit 18 of their 34 attempts from behind the arc.

The Knicks, who now are on a five-game win streak, will face the Bulls again on Friday, still in Chicago.