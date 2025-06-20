The New York Knicks' head coaching search goes on. The team reportedly had interviews scheduled for this week with former NBA head coaches Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown. They're also still in pursuit of Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. What's the latest in their process of finding a coach?

The Knicks' front office, led by team president Leon Rose, continues to leverage their relationships throughout this search. The team is still gathering information on various candidates. Targets like Kidd and Jenkins have indeed emerged as ‘early favorites.'

Typically, however, New York performs its organizational due diligence. Here, that means continuing to collect intelligence on top candidates from all over their list as they wait on Kidd and the Mavericks.

Some of those coaches have experience at the NBA level, like Kidd himself and Jenkins. Sources familiar with the situation tell ClutchPoints the Knicks are also still looking into, and organizing thoughts on, candidates who coach at the collegiate level.

With regard to Kidd and the team's steady interest in him as their potential next head coach, the Mavericks' rejection of the Knicks' request to interview Kidd didn't stop the chase. The ‘mutual interest' reported to exist between Kidd and the Knicks was a sign that it wouldn't.

New York is helping other teams' head coaches get paid by showing public interest in hiring them away. The Chicago Bulls and Billy Donovan agreed to an extension and raise soon after the Knicks requested to interview him. On Thursday, the Houston Rockets and head coach Ime Udoka agreed to a contract extension, too, after being in the same situation.

Until Kidd and the Mavericks either reach an agreement on an extension and raise or agree to leave their contract as-is, the proverbial door technically remains open. Sources tell ClutchPoints the Knicks will pursue Kidd until that door is firmly shut.

If Kidd and the Mavericks make a final decision to continue their partnership, the Knicks will need to move on. They won't have to conduct much of a ‘pivot,' though. They will need to break down and continue to supplement the information they've gathered on other top candidates.