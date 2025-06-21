The offseason has not YET officially begun for every NBA team. Regardless, this year's Kevin Durant trade saga has the league's attention, with the New York Knicks reportedly ‘making it clear' that they would not be pursuing the future Hall of Famer.

Parties that have demonstrated recent interest include the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the San Antonio Spurs, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. The Knicks recusing themselves as a suitor resulted in their exclusion from Durant's reported list of ‘preferred destinations.'

Kendrick Perkins took issue with the team's lack of interest in the 36-year-old two-time Finals MVP. In short, the 2008 NBA champion and ESPN analyst said the team doesn't have the credentials to turn down a talent like Durant on the Gil's Arena podcast.

“They f**ked me up the other day when they said they have no interest in getting Kevin Durant,” Perkins remarked. “I was like, ‘What? What you… like, who are you? And what have y'all done as a franchise, in the last 52… Like, y'all ain't won a championship in 52 years. Who are y'all to say that y'all don't have interest in one of the greatest scorers to ever touch the damn basketball?”

Perkins clarified that Durant's career accolades weren't the sole justification for his frustration.

“Motherf**ker who still averaging about 27 points [per game], Perkins added. “Shooting '50-40-90,' to say y'all don't have interest?'”

Parallels can easily be drawn here to the Knicks' head coaching search. Amongst national NBA media, many criticized the team's firing of head coach Tom Thibodeau. Veteran writers cited the Knicks' lack of success in decades past as being part of why the organization was foolish to think it could do better.

The team not having interest in striking a deal with the Suns for Durant is a similar bet. The Knicks made an offer for Durant at February's trade deadline. Even more notably, Thibodeau was the team's most important coach for five years until early June. Going forward, however, New York has made clear that they think it's best for the franchise to pursue other targets in both regards.