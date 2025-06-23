The New York Knicks shocked the basketball world when they fired longtime head coach Tom Thibodeau earlier this month. Despite multiple rumors surrounding big-name candidates, a recent report suggests that a dark horse could be entering the race.

According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Knicks have “tossed around” the idea of speaking with former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego.

“Borrego, a CAA client, is known around the league for his offensive creativity and analytics-forward approach,” Edwards III wrote.

“Borrego spent last season as an assistant coach on Willie Green’s staff in New Orleans and was last a head coach for the Charlotte Hornets from 2018-22. His record in those four seasons doesn’t pop off the screen, but Borrego led the struggling franchise to a 43-win season just before he was let go.”

This would not be an entirely surprising hire considering, Knicks relationship with CAA clients has been well-documented across president Leon Rose’s time with the team. But, it should also be noted that this most recent report also indicates that both former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown are still considered the favorites at this time.

The team conducted interviews with these coaches last week and was impressed by both, according to the report. While it might be unlikely to happen, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd could also still be in the picture.

“While a long shot to join New York, Kidd — who is under contract for two more years and the Mavericks, per league sources, have shown no interest to this point in allowing their coach to leave — still hasn’t agreed to an extension like other currently-employed head coaches who the Knicks showed interest in during the first stage of their search,” Edwards III wrote.

While it is largely anyone’s guess as to who the Knicks will ultimately hire, it is evident that the franchise is exploring all possible options.