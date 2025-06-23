The guard of the New York Knicks, Josh Hart, wasn’t on the court for the 2025 NBA Finals, but he still made headlines just moments into Game 7 — and not for the reasons he had hoped. When Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton went down with a serious injury early in the first quarter, Hart took to social media to show his support. Unfortunately, a misunderstanding over his brief message quickly ignited a wave of backlash.

Hart tweeted “Ty 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” on X, a simple gesture meant to convey sympathy for Haliburton’s injury. However, some fans misread the post, thinking that “Ty” was short for “thank you” instead of a reference to Haliburton’s name. This mix-up led to a wave of furious comments, with many people accusing Hart of downplaying the injury during such a crucial moment in the Finals.

The Knicks guard quickly found himself in hot water online, as fans were left scratching their heads at his seemingly thankful reaction after Haliburton went down with an injury. Comments poured in, labeling the post as “weird,” “next-level hate,” and “bad sportsmanship.” On the flip side, some came to Hart’s defense, clarifying his intended meaning and urging others to consider the message in context.

Despite the uproar, Hart didn’t return to social media to clarify or correct the situation. For many, it was clear that the post was meant as a show of solidarity, not sarcasm. This incident underscored how quickly a well-meaning message can be misinterpreted, especially when emotions are running high in a Game 7 atmosphere.

Haliburton’s injury happened just minutes into the game. The Pacers guard was driving to the basket when he suddenly collapsed without any contact, clutching his leg and hitting the court in pain. He had to be assisted off the floor and didn’t return, with the team later confirming a right lower leg injury. You could feel his absence as the Pacers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing 103-91 in the NBA championship game.

While several stars, including LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes, sent out their messages of support, the spotlight briefly turned to Hart’s post and the buzz it created. It showed how powerful the words of public figures can be—especially during those crucial moments on the biggest stage of the season.