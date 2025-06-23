Even if he helped beat his favorite team, New York Knicks fan Ben Stiller had kind words for Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers after the two-time All-Star's injury and NBA Finals loss.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, after the game to congratulate the Oklahoma City Thunder on their NBA Championship, as well as send a message to Haliburton.

“Congrats OKC. What a fun team to watch. What a season,” his post began. “Respect to the Pacers[,] who had an incredible playoff run. And wishing all the best and hoping for a speedy recovery for their main man [Tyrese Haliburton with folded hands and raising hands emojis].”

His post must have gotten a negative response from certain sectors of his fanbase. Stiller followed up his post by saying, “Apparently not that fun? Lol.”

Tyrese Haliburton's injury in the Pacers' NBA Finals Game 7 loss

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
During Game 7 between the Pacers and Thunder, Haliburton left the game with a leg injury. It occurred early in the game, as Haliburton went down in the first quarter.

Before his exit, Haliburton scored nine points on three three-pointers. Haliburton's absence left a gap that could not be filled by the team.

Backup guards T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin scored 16 and 24 points, respectively. They accounted for nearly half of the Pacers' points in Game 7 while making over 50% of their shots.

Hopefully, Haliburton has a speedy recovery. He is a crucial part of the Pacers' success, and they will need him if they hope to climb the mountain again in 2025.

New York Knicks fan Ben Stiller

Stiller is one of the most notable fans of the Knicks. He is up there with the likes of Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet, and he is frequently seen at games.

After the Pacers beat the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, Haliburton fired back at Stiller's pre-game post. Before Game 6, Stiller responded to a video of Haliburton showing up to the game with a duffel bag. He said, “Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY.”

Later, Haliburton took a shot at Stiller's comment, quote-posting him on X. “Nah, was to pack y’all up,” said Haliburton in response to Stiller.