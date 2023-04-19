A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

A lot was on the line for both teams on Tuesday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the New York Knicks for Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs first-round matchup. Unsurprisingly, this has been a pretty physical series with players on both teams well aware of what’s on the line. What came as a major surprise, however, is how Jalen Brunson took an inadvertent and very painful smack on the face from none other than his own teammate Julius Randle.

Here’s a look at the moment that nearly knocked Brunson out of consciousness:

FRIENDLY FIRE 😳 Julius Randle accidentally delivers a SHOT to the face of Jalen Brunson 😬pic.twitter.com/AFvAOtlgVy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2023

Okay, so the knocked out bit may have been a little exaggerated, but you get the point. You can clearly see in his reaction how much that smack hurt Jalen Brunson as he immediately clutched his face after the hit. Even Randle’s instant reaction was pretty telling. The Knicks All-Star forward knew how badly he hit his own teammate and Randle did all he could to comfort Brunson in his moment of pain. I mean, just look at those arms from Julius Randle. You can’t tell me that did not deliver a considerable blow to Brunson’s face.

Hopefully, that karate chop doesn’t have a significant effect on Brunson for the rest of the game. The Knicks need their star point guard to be at his very best as they look to take a 2-0 advantage over the Cavs. Another win for them would put them in a great position to upset Cleveland in this gripping first-round series.