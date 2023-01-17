Add New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and guard Jalen Brunson to the list of people roasting NBA officiating in the past few days.

It’s no secret the referees, in any sport, have always been a soft target for fans, media, players and coaches. The difference is in the evolution of social media, the criticism is heard by just about everybody.

Tom Thibodeau and Jalen Brunson took their run at the officials after the Knicks lost to the Toronto Raptors 123-121 in overtime Monday evening, according to Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

“It was hard to tell what a foul was,” Thibodeau said.“I don’t really care if a game’s called tight or if it’s called loose. I just want consistency. That’s what I look for. And so, it was physical. It was. There was a lot going on. And so again, I wanna watch to make sure I saw what I thought I saw.”

In overtime, Brunson was called for a foul on Raptors guard Fred VanVleet on a play that appeared to show he was pushed into him by Toronto’s Scottie Barnes.

“I think it was Scottie that bumped me into him,” Brunson said. “They felt otherwise, and that was that.”

Thibodeau and Brunson join Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James among the number of league figures blasting officiating crews recently.

Nobody feels good after a loss, and it’s all but certain the NBA’s two-minute report, a grade on the crews during the last two minutes of games, will do nothing to make the Knicks feel better about the result.

Here’s hoping for more consistency with the officiating.