The Philadelphia 76ers are amid a huge offseason with intentions of trying to retain James Harden in NBA free agency. Regardless of if they retain him or not, NBA insider Nick Friedell believes that if the Sixers don't win next year, the New York Knicks might be a threat to poach Joel Embiid from Philadelphia, via ESPN'S First Take.

"A year from right now, we're going to be sitting here & the NBA world is going to be wondering: Has Joel Embiid had enough… if Nick Nurse cannot get this [Sixers] team to a different place… The team to keep an eye on… the Knicks." — @NickFriedellpic.twitter.com/iADQK5ucUp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 26, 2023

“If [James] Harden comes back, and he's still not enough to help [Joel] Embiid push through…at what point does Joel Embiid look around and go, ‘it's not going to happen for me here…' the team to keep an eye on sits right here in New York City, and it's the Knicks.”

Friedell believes that the time is almost up in Philadelphia for Joel Embiid to determine that he can't win with the Sixers. He thinks that if the Sixers keep James Harden and still don't make a run at the title next season, then Embiid will decide he needs to play elsewhere.

In terms of who he would play for, Friedell believes the Knicks would be the perfect option to offer Embiid exactly what he needs. Embiid would be a star in New York City, and competing for an NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden would make him a legend. Friedell also believes that the current build of the Knicks fits Embiid's style, starting with the ideal point guard tandem with Jalen Brunson.

Obviously, Joel Embiid will have a huge season ahead trying to take the Sixers where he so far hasn't. If he falls short once again, do not be surprised to see the Knicks make a run at Joel Embiid.