The New York Knicks are 6-0 since trading for Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers at the deadline, but don’t let the veteran swingman hear you talking about that.

While Hart has fit in nicely with the Knicks and deserves a ton of credit for the team’s defensive improvement, he made sure to emphasize that their recent success is not because of him or one man alone.

“Honestly hate this 6-0 since trade headline. Let’s put it to bed. The teams hooping and clicking, TOGETHER!” Hart wrote on Twitter after Monday’s win against the Boston Celtics.

There is plenty of optimism surrounding the Knicks nowadays, which is further fueled after they took down the East’s top seed for their sixth straight win. New York beat Boston 109-94 as they climbed to the fifth spot in the conference.

As Josh Hard said, the Knicks have just really meshed well together resulting to their recent winning streak. That much is clear in their victory over the Celtics, with six players scoring in double figures. It also speaks volumes about their chemistry and depth that it’s Immanuel Quickley who top-scored for them despite coming off the bench.