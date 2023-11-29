Josh Hart opened up after scoring a season-high 17 points in the Knicks victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

The New York Knicks defeated the Charlotte Hornets in another in-season tournament game on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are now 10-7 on the year, and the Hornets played without LaMelo Ball, who is out for an extended period of time with an ankle sprain.

It was an encouraging performance for the Knicks, and especially Josh Hart, who has struggled on the year. Hart scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-10 from the field with six rebounds. After the game, Hart opened up on the performance, which began to look like what he did last season for the Knicks (h/t Ian Begley of SNY).

“Just making quick decisions. I think that was the biggest thing just whether I was open or whether the shooter drove or swing the ball…Not trying to be too calculated and just play. I’m a rhythm player.”

In the previous nine games, Hart scored double digits just twice, and he just has not been the same player that he was a season ago. So far this year, Hart is averaging just 7.7 points with 6.1 rebounds after averaging 10.2 PPG in 25 games since coming over at the trade deadline.

The Knicks are one of the last eight teams remaining in the inaugural in-season tournament after they defeated the Hornets, which has been a fun wrinkle added. But, the impressive play of Josh Hart on Tuesday night was a big boost for this team.

The Knicks face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night to end the month of November before a two-game road trip.