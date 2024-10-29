As if the New York Knicks' 110-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night wasn't already frustrating enough, they also saw Josh Hart exit that game early due to an ankle injury. Hart played 38 minutes and put up an incredible stat line of 16 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and three steals before hobbling his way back to the locker room.

It wasn't just one play that caused Hart to injure his ankle; in fact, he entered the Knicks' game against the Cavs having been designated as questionable to play due to some pain in his right ankle. The 6'4″ forward had his work cut out for him as he faced Cleveland's supersized frontcourt, but Hart only knows how to play one way and that's to give it his all.

However, on one occasion, Hart did dive for a loose ball and took a shot to the ankle. He managed to walk it off en route to logging a heavy workload for the Knicks, but late in the fourth quarter, the 29-year-old forward couldn't power through anymore and he asked head coach Tom Thibodeau to relieve him from the ballgame, with Miles McBride taking his place.

This development is the last thing the Knicks need as they look to fit all their new pieces together into one cohesive unit in preparation for a potential title push. It's unclear if Hart has to miss any time as a result of the wear and tear his ankle has sustained, but it should not come as a surprise to anyone if he needs some time to rest after this latest setback.

Knicks' shoddy depth will be tested amid Josh Hart's ankle injury

Losing Josh Hart is already bad in and of itself. But for a Knicks team with non-existent depth, losing Hart could be disastrous. No one on the roster can replicate his hustle on the glass and his ability to fill in the gaps for his team.

If Hart were to miss time, it's likely that the Knicks insert Miles McBride into the starting lineup, with Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby both moving up a position. Ariel Hukporti should also get more minutes as a solid backup big man.