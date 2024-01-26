Josh Hart speaks about coming to terms with his role

Right now, the New York Knicks are one of the more competitive teams in the Eastern Conference. Sitting at fourth place in the standings, the team is currently enjoying a five-game win streak. While many may attribute the Knicks' current performance to Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, other players away from the limelight are also key to New York's winning record. One of them is Josh Hart.

Providing toughness and hustle off the bench, Hart recently spoke about coming to terms as the Knicks' “energy guy.”

“Yeah, it took me 40 games,” he said, pertaining to the full acceptance of his role. “It was a process.” (via The New York Post's Stefan Bondy)

What Josh Hart brings to the Knicks

This season, Hart is averaging 7.2 points per game for New York (8.3 ppg throughout his Knicks tenure). Prior to being traded to the Big Apple, the 28-year-old had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans where he put up 11.7 and 10.7 points per game, respectively. Additionally, he scored a career-high 44 points during his time with the Blazers.

With plenty of firepower in the Knicks roster, one could understand why Hart's role now focuses on providing intangible value to the team. At the same time, his style of play also makes him a great “energy guy” candidate. Despite standing at 6-foot-4, Hart has a nose for grabbing rebounds. The former Villanova Wildcat currently hauls down 6.4 boards a contest.

Because of his blue-collar style of play, Hart has been playing as an undersized forward for coach Tom Thibodeau. Still, having fewer ball touches compared to his previous years makes one see why Hart took some time to fully embrace his role. Nevertheless, it seems to be working for the Knicks, who look like they're headed for another postseason appearance.