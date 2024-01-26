Knicks fans could not believe Jalen Brunson didn't make it to the NBA All-Star starters.

The NBA All-Star starters have been announced. There have been a lot of solid picks in the Eastern Conference but one snub continues to raise eyebrows. Jalen Brunson has been leading the New York Knicks to a fairly decent record. His absence prompted fans to blast the decision about the leader in Julius Randle's squad. Some of them even went as far as to say that Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard needed to be the reserve.

“Jalen Brunson not being an All-Star starter in the Eastern Conference is a damn tragedy! I can’t wait until tomorrow when I am in front of that camera on NBA Today! That’s some BS! Carry the hell on…” Kendrick Perkins said about the Knicks star getting shut out of the NBA All-Star starters.

“Damian Lillard over Jalen Brunson is a crime,” and “Jalen Brunson should start over Damian Lillard in the All-Star game, Brunson playing better but Dame more popular,” were also common sentiments among Knicks fans.

Brunson is currently giving the Knicks 26.6 points on a 47.5% clip from all three levels of scoring this past season. Not to mention, he is also averaging 6.5 assists while grabbing 3.9 rebounds in the same span of time. He and Julius Randle have led the Knicks to 27 wins for the season. This record is good for seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. In the lead-up to the NBA All-Star starters announcement, the Knicks also won eight out of their last 10 games.

This makes sentiments like, “Jalen Brunson is just too good man him not being an All-Star starter is straight bulls***,” fairly understandable.

Does Knicks' Jalen Brunson deserve it over Damian Lillard?

Lillard was the one who got the more contentious starting spot over the Knicks star. Fans do not love how this went down and started blasting the committee that voted on the Bucks' guard. However, his team does have the second-best record in the conference by only being behind three games.

But, it is fairly easy to point out that Lillard's production is also less these days. He is only scoring 25.3 points while knocking down 42.6% of his shots. The Bucks guard also keeps it close with Brunson by averaging 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists which are more than the Knicks' best player.