If it wasn’t clear by now, Josh Hart has fully embraced the New York Knicks culture and everything that goes along with it. He’s made a huge impact since arriving at the trade deadline and his latest move will fire up fans all over the Big Apple, even the Yankees faithful.

During a Game 3 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, Hart was seen wearing unique braids shaped with the Yankees logo. Can you say New York pride?

That is ice-cold, man. The creativity and all are on point. Josh Hart made his presence felt in the contest as well, scoring 13 points and grabbing six rebounds in 28 minutes of action. On both ends of the floor, Hart has proven to be an important role player for Tom Thibodeau’s squad. He’s a respectable offensive player and can lock down defensively.

Hart is no stranger to playing at Madison Square Garden, having also spent his college days at Villanova alongside Jalen Brunson. That’s why he was so thrilled to reunite with his good buddy in New York back in February.

The ex-Wildcat always gives his all every time he steps on the floor and that’s the type of effort Knicks supporters absolutely love. It’s no wonder he’s already a fan favorite. Evidently, Hart has won the hearts of everyone who cheers for this team.

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday at MSG. We’ll see if Josh Hart comes out with the NY braids again. We’d suggest it because, in all honesty, it’s a clean look.