The New York Knicks destroyed the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in what turned out to be a lopsided Game 3 matchup between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the East. Jalen Brunson and Co. came out the gates firing and they never took their foot off the gas. It resulted in a masterful demolition job of the Cavs, with the Knicks securing a 99-79 blowout win to take a 2-1 lead in this NBA Playoffs opening-round series.

As usual, Jalen Brunson was the man of the moment for the Knicks. The 26-year-old has been nothing short of amazing for New York in his debut season, and he’s carried over his strong play to the playoffs. So much so, that Brunson is actually the first Knicks player in 55 years to score at least 20 points in his first three postseason games:

Jalen Brunson is the first Knicks player since Dick Barnett (1968) to score 20+ points in their first 3 Knicks playoff games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/16KjG8XStr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 22, 2023

Brunson finished Friday’s lopsided win with 21 points on 10-of-18 shooting, to go along with four rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 38 minutes of action. The 6-foot-1 combo guard has been a steady force for the Knicks in the Cavs series, and he’s now tied franchise icon Patrick Ewing for another noteworthy record:

KNICKS ROYALTY 🗽 Jalen Brunson is the first Knicks player to drop 20 points and 5 assists in back-to-back playoff games since Patrick Ewing in 1990! pic.twitter.com/ZWOkpQTHsi — ESPN (@espn) April 22, 2023

To be mentioned in the same breath as Patrick Ewing is an ultimate honor for Brunson, and it simply speaks volumes of the amazing things he’s been doing for the Knicks this season.

Brunson and Co. will be looking to do it all over again on Sunday for Game 4. It’s the Knicks who will hold home-court advantage again, and another victory for them should secure their spot in the second round.