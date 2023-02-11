To say that Josh Hart is hyped to be the newest member of the New York Knicks would be an understatement at this point. The 27-year-old is set to make his debut for his new team on Saturday against the Utah Jazz following his NBA trade deadline move from the Portland Trail Blazers. Based on his social media activity, there’s no denying that Hart is raring to go.

Hart took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photo of his newly-minted Knicks jersey. The 6-foot-5 small forward clearly likes seeing his name in New York’s colors and he could not help but share his excitement on social media complete with an NSFW caption:

“Ima f–king Knick!” Hart wrote in his tweet.

The Knicks made their move on Hart right before the trade deadline expired. They struck a deal with the Blazers that involved Cam Reddish and a future first-round pick heading in the direction of Portland in exchange for Josh Hart.

This move led to a very memorable moment involving Knicks star Jalen Brunson the moment he heard about the news. Brunson and Hart were college teammates with the Villanova Wildcats, and it was only fitting that the former was inside the campus getting his jersey retired when the news broke. Brunson was absolutely hyped when he heard that he was set to reunite with his good buddy in New York.

Josh Hart isn’t exactly a star, but he is expected to make an impact on the Knicks this season. However, whether or not this impact is going to be significant enough for New York to make a noteworthy run in the postseason remains to be seen.