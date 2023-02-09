It may not have been the same caliber of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell deal, or that of the Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving blockbuster trade, but the New York Knicks were still able to make waves less than 24 hours before the NBA trade deadline. This came in the form of a Josh Hart trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. As it turns out, it seems that it;s Jalen Brunson who’s come out as the happiest fellow from this recent development.

A camera was able to catch Brunson’s live reaction to the Josh Hart trade, and to say that it was epic would be a bit of an understatement:

Jalen Brunson finding out the Knicks traded for Josh Hart 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcBJCVbG8M — Overtime (@overtime) February 9, 2023

For those that require context, Brunson and Hart were college teammates with the Villanova Wildcats. These two have remained close friends and it is clear that Brunson was delighted to hear about his imminent reunion with his buddy.

What makes this moment even cooler is the fact that Brunson was wearing a Villanova jacket when he found out about the news. As it turns out, he was inside the campus to get his jersey retired when the Hart trade went down. What are the odds, right?

Josh Hart will now make his way to New York with Cam Reddish heading to the Balzers. The Knicks are also sending Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a lottery-protected first-round pick to Portland as part of the deal. It’s quite a haul for the Blazers, but honestly, you can’t put a price on Jalen Brunson’s epic reaction. Let’s just hope it all works out on the basketball court.