Josh Hart is now a member of the New York Knicks, and he wants ever ‘Bocker fan to know that he’s ready to put in the work.

Speaking to reporters before making his Knicks debut on Saturday against the Utah Jazz, Hart opened up about the trade and how he sees himself fitting with the New York roster alongside fellow Villanova product Jalen Brunson, as well as Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. He expressed his belief that he won’t have a problem meshing with the team, adding that he knows his job and what he needs to do to help the New York franchise.

“I’m a guy that’s gonna be physical. I’m a guy that’s gonna do the dirty work. Gonna rebound, gonna defend. Get on the floor for a loose ball and do those kind of things. I feel like that style fits every team, especially a New York team. That’s what this city is about and what the city builds off of. I take that with pride. I’m just a blue collar guy; I think that’s really going to work well here,” Hart said, per New York Daily News.

The Knicks could really use Josh Hart’s defense, and there is no doubt head coach Tom Thibodeau will love him. He is exactly the type of player that Coach Thibs wants: gritty, physical and one that is not afraid to work hard.

Hart’s future with the Knicks remains a question mark since he has a player option next season and could opt to enter free agency. However, he did say that he sees himself being a Knick for a long time if everything works out.