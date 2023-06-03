While the New York Knicks managed to make it to the Eastern Conference semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, things certainly didn't go their way in their series against the Miami Heat, who dispatched the Knicks in six games. While New York as a whole struggled, it was a particularly brutal postseason for Julius Randle.

Randle's per game averages in the postseason (16.6 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 3.6 APG, 37.4 FG%, 25.8 3P%) were a far cry from the numbers he was putting up in the regular season, and it's clear he played a big part in New York's struggles. However, Randle was banged up in his defense in the postseason, and recently underwent surgery on an ankle injury he picked up in the playoffs.

ESPN Sources: All-NBA forward Julius Randle underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle and is expected to be ready for the New York Knicks’ training camp in the fall: https://t.co/r5wPgV5BDJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Julius Randle missed the first game of the Knicks series against the Heat with this ankle injury, and while he did return to the court for the final five games of the series, he certainly didn't look too good when he played. While it's certainly not a total explanation for Randle's ugly performances, it isn't surprising to see that the injury was bad enough that it required surgery.

The good news is that Randle should be good to go for training camp in the fall with the Knicks, which would allow him to be good to go for the start of the campaign. However, Randle is going to have a massive spotlight on him next season after his poor performances in the playoffs, and if he can't perform, even after this surgery, his stint with the Knicks could come to an end sooner rather than later.