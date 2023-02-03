The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and one of the players who made the cut was New York Knicks forward Julius Randle. While the announcement was met with scorn by some due to the notable names left off the All-Star team, it will certainly be a thrilling moment for Randle who is set to pocket an additional $1.2 million with his All-Star selection as per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

This will actually be Julius Randle’s second All-Star selection; he was named to the NBA All-Star game during the 2020-21 season which was his second season with the Knicks. The Knicks did not escape controversy with the All-Star reserve announcements as Randle’s teammate Jalen Brunson had a strong case himself to be named to the All-Star team. But Randle was certainly deserving of the selection as well.

Now in his fourth season with the Knicks, Randle is having arguably his best season to the tune of 24.7 points per game, 10.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from the the three-point line and 74.9 percent from the free-throw line. His numbers this season are on par with his 2020-21 season which was the last time he was named an All-Star.

The Knicks may have started off the season slowly, but they have surged up in the Eastern Conference standings and Randle’s play is a big reason why. The Knicks are currently 27-25 in the East, good enough for the 7th seed and a spot in the play-in tournament.