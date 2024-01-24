The New York Knicks are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference. With a 27-17 record, the team looks as if it's headed to another postseason this year. Watching them play, two players usually stand out: Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson.

And in the team's most recent game against the Brooklyn Nets, both players showed what they're capable of. Randle and Brunson finished with 30 points apiece to lead the Knicks to a crunch-time win in the Barclays Center. Randle in particular, added nine rebounds and seven assists to his big night.

Furthermore, both stars have shown glimpses of on-court chemistry, as seen in Tuesday night's outing. One play specifically stood out during the final moments of the game. With over a minute left in regulation and the game tied, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby had back-to-back blocks for the Knicks, leading to a fastbreak. As Randle pushed the tempo, he passed it to Brunson, who then gave it back to a trailing Randle for the flush.

Following the game, Randle spoke about playing with Brunson.

“That's our team,” Randle said, via Knicks Videos. “Me and Jalen, we get a lot of shine because we score the points and stuff like that. Those are the plays that win us games.”

This season, Randle is averaging a near-double-double of 24.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Brunson on the other hand, is scoring 26.6 points and dishing out 6.5 assists per game. The Knicks are now on a four-game win streak, and with Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson leading the charge, they'll look to continue their momentum against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

 