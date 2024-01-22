The New York Knicks visit the Brooklyn Nets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New York Knicks stay in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Knicks-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Knicks are 26-17, and they have won their last three games. New York has already played the Nets once this season, and they were able to win by 19 points. In the win, Julius Randle put up 26 points, four assists, and seven rebounds. Dante DiVincenzo had 23 points while Jalen Brunson had 16. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett were significant contributors in the win, but they are obviously not on the team anymore. The Knicks are healthy heading into this game, but Isaiah Hartenstein is dealing with a sore ankle.

The Nets are having a tough season, and they are eight games under .500. Brooklyn has lost four of their last five games, as well. In the loss, the Nets were led by Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas, who each scored 20 points. Mikal Bridges had 15 points, but he was just 1-8 from beyond the arc. As a team, the Nets shot 36.6 percent from three and 31.9 percent from three. Brooklyn is not dealing with any injuries heading into this game, but they need to start playing better.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Nets Odds

New York Knicks: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -172

Brooklyn Nets: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Knicks play some very good defense. They are third in the NBA in scoring defense. New York allows just 110.6 points per game, and teams attempt the fifth-fewest field goals against the Knicks. New York loves to slow down the pace, which should work to their benefit in this game as the Nets are a team that loves to run. If the Knicks can continue to slow down the pace and make the Nets uncomfortable offensively, they will win this game.

The Knicks have allowed less than 110 points 24 times this season. In those game, the Knicks are 20-4. In the first game with Brooklyn, the Knicks allowed just 102 points. That game was also on the road. The Knicks should be able to play some good defense in this game once again and win the game.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nets, as mentioned, have not been playing well. However, they are a better home team. At home this season, the Nets are scoring more points. Brooklyn needs to be at their best offensively because their defense struggles. With Bridges, Thomas, and Cam Johnson, the Nets have some decent players. Brooklyn needs those players to have good games in order to win this one.

Final Knicks-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Nets are not playing well, and the Knicks are a fully healthy team. Because of this, the Knicks are the favorites. With that, I think the Knicks should be able to handle business once again against the Nets. Brunson, Randle, and O.G Anunoby, the Knicks will play very well. I will take New York to not only win the game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Knicks-Nets Prediction & Pick: Knicks -4 (-110), Under 224.5 (-110)