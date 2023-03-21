A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Julius Randle is having a mind-blowing performance in the Big Apple Monday night. The New York Knicks star power forward is simply unstoppable against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as he had already surpassed the 50-point mark before the fourth quarter could even get going.

JULIUS RANDLE IS ERUPTING AT MSG. ANOTHER 3 FOR 51 POINTS. GET TO THE NBA APP.https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/DpOOnJZkE8 — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2023

Julius Randle cooking the Timberwolves’ defense has also put the spotlight on the incredible scoring barrages the NBA has been witnessing from players this season, as pointed out by NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

“New York’s Julius Randle has delivered the 24th game this season in which an NBA player has scored 50 or more points … after 19 such games total last season. Randle is the first Knick with at least 50 in a game since Carmelo Anthony’s 62 in April 2014.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prior to this matchup against the Timberwolves, Julius Randle’s single-game career high in points in the NBA was 46 points, which happened twice; he scored 46 points in a game against the Sacramento Kings in 2022 and then again in last February’s meeting with the Washington Wizards.

Both of those games were on the road, though, so tonight’s performance against Minnesota in front of a home crowd at Madison Square Garden is extra special, to say the least, for Julius Randle and Knicks fans.

Randle entered the Minnesota game with season averages of 25.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 2.8 3-pointers on 34.1 percent success rate from deep, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Together with Jalen Brunson, Randle has been carrying most of the load for a Knicks team that is on pace to make the 2023 NBA Playoffs.