Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards missed Saturday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to an ankle injury. Unsurprisingly, without their best scorer and arguably their best player, the Wolves lost to the Raptors by a final score of 122-107 behind 28 points from Fred VanVleet. So when the Wolves visit Madison Square Garden on Monday night to play Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and the New York Knicks, every Wolves fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Knicks

The Timberwolves initially had Edwards listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to a right ankle sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. Unfortunately, the Minnesota star was ruled out just before tipoff.

In other injury news relevant to the Wolves, big man Naz Reid (left calf soreness) will be available to play for Minnesota.

Edwards, 21, is in his third year in the NBA, all as a member of the Wolves franchise. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game across 71 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Georgia standout is shooting the ball with impressive accuracy from behind the three-point arc, at least by his standards — Edwards’ current 37.1% three-point percentage is the highest of his pro career by a semi-wide margin.

Don’t expect the Wolves to beat the Knicks on the road on Monday, especially with Edwards out of the lineup. After all, the Wolves have lost their last three games, while the Knicks have won their last three. But with regard to the question, Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is no.