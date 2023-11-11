New York Knicks star Julius Randle believes that his struggles so far in 2023 are understandable given his offseason surgery.

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks have had an up-and-down start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Expectations were high for the Knicks coming off of last year's appearance in the Eastern Conference semifinals; however, Randle has struggled mightily with his perimeter jump shot thus far in the new campaign and New York currently sits at seventh in the Eastern Conference with an even 4-4 record.

One possible reason for Randle's slow start to the year is the offseason ankle surgery he underwent, addressing an injury that kept him out of the home stretch of last year's regular season.

Now, Julius Randle himself is addressing the impact that the surgery has had on his ability to perform at a high level so far in 2023.

“To think that I would come into this season and just be Julius off the bat is kinda naive,” said Randle, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. “…I’m just thankful for guys like RJ [Barrett], guys like Jalen [Brunson]; they’ve been able to carry the load while I get back.”

Randle has in some ways resurrected his career since joining the Knicks a few offseason ago, making multiple All-Star appearances including one last year in an orange and blue uniform, as well as an All-NBA team. However, the former Kentucky Wildcat has struggled mightily in each of the Knicks' two playoff appearances during his tenure, leading some to wonder how viable of a first or second option he truly is on a contender.

However, Knicks fans should probably have a bit of a longer leash for now as the power forward works his way back from the surgery.