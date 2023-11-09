Julius Randle of the New York Knicks has had a rough beginning to the 2023-24 season; an ankle injury may be at fault for his struggles.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been noticeably better in the team's last two games. For fans, it's a relief that he seems to be getting on track after a rough start to the 2023-24 season. But Randle wasn't struggling simply to find his touch.

In fact, ankle pain had Randle operating at about “70 percent” capacity, per a report by the New York Post's Stefan Bondy. But Randle wouldn't use the ankle pain as an excuse. That, even after the team approached its star to suggest some rest would do Randle some good.

But he had no interest in that approach, remaining fiercely committed to being available to his team every night, pain or no pain.

Ankle issue nothing new for Randle

Randle has logged heavy minutes over the last three seasons. He played the most minutes of any NBA player during the 2020-21 season, ranked 14th in 2021-22, and was fifth last season.

But an ankle injury took its toll, as Randle struggled badly for the Knicks during the playoffs. He missed Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat, and in 10 playoff games last season, averaged 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds a game.

In the offseason, Randle underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery to address the issue. But the pain remained, which plagued Randle through the team's first six games of this season.

Randle started the year averaging 16.5 points on 31.6% shooting from the field. But in the Knicks' last two games, he's looked more explosive, and the results have improved.

He's combined for 50 points on 43% shooting, and more importantly, the Knicks won both games.

Load management, or even sitting on occasion to nurse a nagging injury, seem to be anathema to Randle. Thankfully, as his injury improves, so does his on-the-court production.