By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

With Sunday’s win against the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks have now won seven consecutive games and eight of their last ten overall. It’s been a strong turnaround for a team that was struggling to find some consistency earlier this season. And they’ve been winning games on the defensive end, a calling card of head coach Tom Thibodeau. Julius Randle has been one of the main catalysts of the Knicks turnaround and after the game he remarked how the defense has been contagious throughout the team as per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Julius Randle on the stingy Knicks defense: "We trust each other. We help each other. We’re in the right position. We’re the aggressor, not them, and it works. It’s contagious." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 19, 2022

During this win streak, the Knicks have held opposing teams to under 100 points four times. Coming into Sunday’s game, the Knicks had been steadily climbing up the defensive metrics. They were 13th in the league in opponents points per game at 112.4 and eight in defensive rating at 111.6.

In addition to the defense, the Knicks offense has been strong as well. During the streak, the Knicks have scored over 110 points, four times. It’s been Julius Randle who has helped lead the way on that end of the court as well. Randle is leading the Knicks in scoring at 22.4 points per game. He’s also grabbing 9.0 rebounds per game and dishing out 3.6 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from the three-point line.

This has been one of the best seasons of Randle’s career even if he did let his emotions get the better of him last week.

As it stands, the Knicks sit at 17-13 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.