New York Knicks star Julius Randle is expected to be healthy heading into NBA training camp after undergoing ankle surgery during the offseason. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau provided the update during a recent interview.

“Just steady progress. He’s had a very good offseason,” Thibodeau said, per Steve Aschburner of NBA.com. “He’ll be fresh and ready to go.”

Knicks: Julius Randle “ready to go”

Thibodeau's injury update on Randle will surely excite Knicks fans. New York may not be done making moves ahead of the regular season, but for the most part their roster is set.

The Knicks will need Julius Randle to stay healthy during the 2023-24 season. The 28-year-old is a star. He is capable of helping a team make a deep playoff run.

For the most part, Randle has been durable throughout the course of his career. Since the 2015-16 campaign, he has played in less than 70 games only once. Randle appeared in an impressive 77 games this past season.

His performance was strong as well. Randle averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Randle endured some struggles in the playoffs but still played a pivotal role in helping the Knicks reach the postseason in the first place.

Navigating through the Eastern Conference has become increasingly difficult in recent years. There is more depth in the East now, which will add further difficulty for teams such as the Knicks. Regardless, Julius Randle and the team will remain confident heading into the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.