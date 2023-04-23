Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

Stephen A. Smith was left in sheer awe following the New York Knicks’ thrilling Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The Knicks had multiple keen contributors across the board in their 102-93 victory on the day, including Jalen Brunson. On the heels of three straight 20-plus point outings to open up the series, Brunson led the way for the Knicks with 29 points to go along with six assists. On the other hand, R.J. Barrett put together a sound performance against Cleveland, scoring 26 points on 50 percent shooting.

The Knicks managed to build a 15-point lead in the contest, and while the Cavaliers made it quite interesting in the second half, Brunson and company held on to move one step closer to clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinal round

Smith, who is a longtime Knicks fan, was amazed by the play of the likes of Brunson and Barrett against the Cavaliers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I love everybody,” Smith said following the Knicks’ Game 4 win. “I love R.J. Barrett for showing up again. I love Jalen Brunson for showing up again.

“I love the Knicks defense for holding Donovan Mitchell to two points in the second half on 1-for-9 shooting. And I love Tom Thibodeau for benching Julius Randle because that’s what needed to happen.”

"I love everybody! I love RJ Barrett & Jalen Brunson for showing up again, I love the Knicks' defense… And I love Tom Thibodeau for benching Julius Randle because that's what needed to happen." Stephen A. Smith was HYPE after the Knicks' Game 4 win 🤣pic.twitter.com/69a4hNl1eM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

Game 5 of this Eastern Conference first-round matchup is set for Wednesday. The Knicks will look to clinch a playoff series win for the first time in 10 years.