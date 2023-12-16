Julius Randle and RJ Barrett commented on making sure Jalen Brunson received his game ball after the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Pacers fiasco

The Giannis Antetokounmpo game ball fiasco with the Indiana Pacers recently stole headlines. So when New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson dropped 50 points against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett discussed securing the game ball for Brunson.

“Everybody knows what happened with Giannis,” Barrett said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “J.B. had 50, so we had to give it to him.”

“To be completely honest, I’ve never cared about it,” Randle added. “Now I do.”

It was a tremendous game for Jalen Brunson, and his teammates made sure to get him the game ball to avoid a Giannis-Pacers type of situation.

Jalen Brunson playing well for Knicks

Brunson is currently averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game on 47.7 percent field goal and 46 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Brunson has continued to see his numbers improve since joining the Knicks. He's a true superstar who has been helping New York perform well this season.

Overall, the team heads into Saturday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers with a 14-10 record. The Knicks haven't been perfect and there are questions to address on the roster. With that being said, they have been able to find ways to win in close games for the most part.

Brunson certainly earned his game ball in Friday's 139-122 victory over the Suns. He will try to have another big game Saturday on the road in LA.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 PM EST in Los Angeles as the Knicks look to stay in the win column.