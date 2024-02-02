Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have a special bond.

There's a new All-Star in Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson got a massive career milestone with the nod. A lot of individuals have been advocating for him to be a starter but Damian Lillard won. Nonetheless, he still got the achievement, albeit as a reserve. He led the New York Knicks to an insane hot streak in January with Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. Despite being injured, his co-star Julius Randle still remains happy for him.

In an Instagram post, Julius Randle greeted the new All-Star for the Knicks. He added the caption, “I got your back. You got mine!! Congrats family! KILL.”

The two have had a phenomenal year with the Knicks. They currently hold the third-best record in the league and have only lost one game in their last 10 games. Randle is also well into recovery after suffering a dislocated shoulder. This meant that other players have stepped up with Jalen Brunson.

More on their current leader, the Knicks have benefitted a lot from Brunson's production. He is averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting with a 48% clip from all three levels of scoring. His 6.5 assists per contest also allow individuals like Donte DiVincenzo to shoot freely and Josh Hart to cut into open lanes to the basket. The leadership off the court has also made other players in the Knicks system to be comfortable playing alongside him.

Overall, it is not just Randle who is happy to see Brunson succeed. He had a long road to get to this recognition and it will only get better from here.