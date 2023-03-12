NBA players and their reactions to the officiating has been a hot topic as of late. Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet had quite a few colorful words to say towards referee Ben Taylor following a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart recently stated that he has observed referees with personal vendettas towards players while saying he understands how tough their job is. The most recent NBA player to levy a tirade against the officials was New York Knicks forward Julius Randle who was not very happy after the Knicks loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

Julius Randle, not thrilled with officiating today. Asked what he was unhappy with, he said “All you gotta do is watch the game.” When asked about the refs having a no-blood, no-foul approach, he said “Oh, there was fucking blood.” — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 11, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Against the Clippers, the Knicks actually shot more free-throw attempts, 27-16. Julius Randle got to the free-throw line eight times and knocked down six of them. That was tied for most free-throw attempts in the game for the Knicks with Immanuel Quickley who also had eight attempts. On the season, Randle is averaging 6.9 attempts from the free-throw line which is a career-high. He is knocking them down at a 75.3 percent clip. Overall Randle did not have one of his best games this season as he appeared stymied by the Clippers defense.

This season, Randle was named to his second All-Star selection and has been leading the way for a Knicks team that is firmly in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference. Randle has been averaging 25.2 points per game, 10.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists with shooting splits of 46.3 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from the three-point line. Both his points and rebounds are career-highs.