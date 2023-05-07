With their First Round victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers now firmly in the rearview, the New York Knicks now find themselves down 2-1 to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals following a Game 3 loss. In what was a wire-to-wire victory for the Heat, all three of the Knicks’ star starters struggled from the field.

Jalen Brunson finished the game with 20 points and eight assists on 7-20 shooting from the field.

Fan favorite RJ Barrett went just 5-16 from the field, scoring 14 points in 25 minutes.

Their lone All-Star selection, Julius Randle, went 4-15 from the field on his way to a 10-point outing.

Against a determined Heat squad led by an elite playoff performer in six-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive selection Jimmy Butler, it was far from enough.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, while Barrett is guarded by Butler and Brunson finds himself being guarded by the high-motor, Randle has a tough matchup himself being guarded by 25-year-old three-time All-Defensive selection Bam Adebayo.

Consequently, his offensive struggles seem to have more to do with his primary defender than an ankle injury he sustained shortly before the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Speaking to reporters after Game 3, Randle was coy about his health status but emphasized that he simply needs to play better, regardless.

“Like I said man, y’all keep asking me [but] it really does not matter,” Randle begins.

“I’ll be available to play. I get myself ready. In my mind, it’s not a factor. I gotta figure out a way to play better and help us get a win.”

Game 4 is set for Monday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET.