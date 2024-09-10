If it weren't for Julius Randle, the New York Knicks wouldn't be where they are currently. Randle became the first All-NBA player for the Knicks since Carmelo Anthony, guiding the team back to the playoffs before Jalen Brunson arrived in 2022. Randle’s performance revitalized the franchise, making him the focal point of the team’s resurgence. However, the landscape within the Knicks has shifted significantly. According to NBA insider Zach Lowe, since Brunson emerged as the primary star, along with the addition of Mikal Bridges and the re-signing of OG Anunoby, Randle has become a bit of an afterthought.

“This is kind of one of the big looming questions in the league right now,” said Lowe to Bobby Marks on the latest episode of the Lowe Post. “Julius Randle is extension-eligible. There has not been an extension. I don't know about you, but I don't expect an extension just because the Knicks have to be very careful with their finances, and they need to figure out the right way to use this salary slot that Jalen Brunson has gifted us.

“Jalen Brunson gifted us the ability to turn Julius Randall's salary slot into something, maybe. The answer may end up just letting him walk in free agency and re-configuring the team in other ways, but I don't think an extension's coming.”

What could be next for Julius Randle and the Knicks?

ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks also chimed in with his thoughts, agreeing with Lowe that a Randle extension seems unlikely.

“He’s been eligible since August for a 4-181,” said Marks. “He would top the $40 million mark, which is a rarity in New York. …The market plays a huge role in terms of what determines a player’s salary. He’s a player that’s had surgery the last two years, with the most recent one being a serious shoulder injury that cost him the year since January.

Who will New York be competing against out there next offseason? Is the Brooklyn Nets willing to spend $40 million on Julius Randle? Are the Washington Wizards and other teams? It’s just not there. It’s either going to be in New York on an extension, a new contract, or maybe it’s what Josh Hart did where you go into the deal before October 31st and extend off that.”

Since Randle missed the end of last season due to injury, there is understandable doubt about his future with the team. It'll be worth keeping tabs on when the Knicks kick off their highly anticipated 2024-25 campaign.