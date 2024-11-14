The New York Knicks lost a nailbiter to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, 124-123, due to an ill-considered foul from Josh Hart on Coby White shooting a three with three seconds left in the fourth, gifting the Bulls three free throws down 121-123. Still, Jalen Brunson had a chance to win it, but his baseline jumper rolled around the rim before slipping out. After the game, Hart took all the blame for his blunder, while Karl-Anthony Towns made a defiant statement after leading the Knicks with 46 points.

“If there's no W attached to it, then it's a bad night,” KAT said, via Knicks Videos on X, formerly Twitter. Towns had also grabbed ten boards to help the team erase a 22-point lead late in the third quarter.

Knicks fail to finish comeback

As a newly formed team looking to come up with an identity, a comeback win like this over the Bulls would have helped this Knicks squad establish themselves as a serious player in the East.

Instead, an unfortunate blunder caused them to fall 5-6.

Still, there seemed to be something funky in the air, as this game came after two-time NBA champion Erik Spoelstra cost the Heat the victory over the Pistons by calling a timeout when they had none left, gifting Detroit the game-winning technical free throw.

On a positive note, the Knicks seemed to have understood that new trade acquisition Karl-Anthony Towns is their best player, and they've started feeding him the ball more and more, leading to a slew of big games finishing with a 46-point explosion.

Besides Hart, Towns also took some of the blame for the loss. He notes his missed free throws that could have given the Knicks a cushion in the clutch.

“I was disappointed in that display of free-throw shooting by me,” KAT said, via Peter Botte of the New York Post. “I expect to make them all. When you look back at the game, especially when you don't come out with a win in a tough game like this, you look at everything you could have done in the mirror. If I make a few of those free throws, at least two or three of them, you put your team in a different position.”

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson powered through an ankle injury sustained in their previous win over the 76ers. He scored 24 points in 34 minutes, though he would have wanted to make the final bucket of the game.

These things happen, though, and fans should form a clearer idea of who this team is based on how they respond to such a heartbreaking loss. They play their cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, only one loss separating them from each other in the standings.

On the other hand, Lonzo Ball remained out for the Bulls with a wrist injury. Star swingman Zach LaVine poured in 31 points in 36 minutes, while grabbing seven boards and dishing eight dimes.