The New York Knicks had nothing to be thankful for after their 129-114 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson had good games (Brunson had 37 points), but it was too little, too late. The two stars told The New York Post about the clear struggle that dominated the rest of the game.



“S–t, that’s the first half,” Towns said. “We didn’t shoot well, we didn’t shoot well at all.



“We couldn’t buy a basket to save our lives to start the game,” Brunson said. “Defensively, we just weren’t there. It’s a long season. Honestly, got to limit the highs and lows and be as steady as we can be.”



Although the Knicks shot 47% for the game, the first half was abysmal. Towns described that in the locker room, there was the number “26%” written and circled in a red marker. The woeful shooting performance came as a surprise, considering how well New York played on Monday. In the game against the Denver Nuggets, the Knicks tied a franchise record with 45 assists. They also scored 145 points in the win, which featured Knicks forward OG Anunoby dropping a 40-piece on Denver.



Fast forward two days later, and the Mavericks implemented a useful defensive tactic. They implemented switching on screens, which has been a problem for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau this season. Not to mention, the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets implemented a similar defensive strategy. New York lost those two games.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns reveal a consistent struggle for the Knicks

Although shooting varies for each team on any given night, shooting 26% in a half isn't a recipe for success. Not to mention, playing a team like Dallas is difficult in and out of itself. The rim protection, athleticism, and guarding of Kyrie Irving is a tough task. Also, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is crafty with certain rotations and schemes.



That defensive identity was present, as just about every New York screen was switched by a Dallas defender. They have the athleticism and versatility to switch the screens effectively. It forced the Knicks to take some tough, contested mid-range shots. Brunson is an effective mid-range shooter, but a consistent switch doesn't give the playmakers any room to operate.

Regardless of the outcome, the Knicks have been one of the premier offenses in the league. A bad shooting night can happen to any team. However, recognizing those defensive tactics by other teams will be important to ensuring their success going forward.