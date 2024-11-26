The New York Knicks had a bounce-back win on Monday against the Denver Nuggets, on the back of OG Anunoby. The Knicks forward scored a career-high 40 points while shooting 16-for-23 from the field and knocking down five three-pointers. The mile-high city didn't seem to bother Anunoby, who is having a career year as it is.



He's averaging the most minutes, and points, as well as his best percentages from the field and three. His offensive ability stands out, even on a team with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns.



However, it wasn't solely Anunoby's performance that stood out. The Knicks tied their eye-popping franchise record with 45 assists. Also, they became the first team since 1991 to have 45 or more assists with 10 or fewer turnovers, according to KnicksMuse.



The 40-piece by Anunoby wasn't the sole standout performance. Anthony Towns had 30 points and 15 rebounds, while Brunson had 23 points and 17 assists. The balance between stars has been exceptional, despite Bridges not performing well. The fourth-place Knicks have garnered traction as one of the most talented offensive rosters in the league. Monday's game highlighted how much firepower they have.

OG Anunoby highlights Knicks depth after career-high performance.

The former Toronto Raptors forward has been exactly what New York has needed since they traded for him. A capable scorer with major defensive prowess and acumen. Since arriving in the Big Apple, Anunoby has taken a step up in his scoring. With Julius Randle out for the latter portion of the season, he had to take on more of a scoring responsibility.



Although Brunson led the way, the two-way game of Anunoby made Knicks fans hopeful for what was to come. Fast forward to the 2024-25 season and he's been that lethal scorer. Brunson is averaging a career-high in assists and setting up teammates extremely well. Not to mention, the attention that he, Anthony Towns, and Bridges all create allows Anunoby to get open, rather consistently.



The Knicks have seemed to gel well, considering how they acquired Anthony Towns, less than a month before the season began. They still trail the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the standings this season. Regardless of that, they've been a top 5 offense in the league. The potential is there and has continued to unlock through each game of the season.

People have started to predict the Knicks' future playoff matchups already. While a career-high from Anunoby isn't likely every night, he can do so. His performance highlights the depth of the Knicks roster so far this season.