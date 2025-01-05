On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks took their second straight loss with a road defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. New York controlled this one from the jump but let go of that control with a disastrous third quarter in which Chicago took all the momentum and rode it to the finish line.

A scary moment occurred in this one when Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 44 points in the game, went down late in the fourth quarter with an injury after converting an and-1 against Coby White and Nikola Vucevic and landing awkwardly. Towns would head back to the locker room early and not return to the game.

After the contest concluded, Towns spoke on the injury and gave a cautiously optimistic outlook, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“I got hit,” he said. “I was going to go for a dunk. Saw [White] was probably not going to give it to me, and then I switched hands, tried to do my best Michael Jordan impression,” said Towns.

“It hurt. Really all I saw was an and-1 that was too late to help us win. Honest to God, I didn’t even know I made it.”

Towns then said “It’s somewhere” when describing his optimism level for playing in the Knicks' next game vs the Orlando Magic, against whom they are 3-0 this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a revelation for the Knicks this season, fully justifying the steep price that New York paid for him in September and continuing to establish himself as one of the best big men in the league.

Towns' unique skillset has provided another dimension to a Knicks offense that tended to become predictable at times over the last couple of years with the heliocentric nature of Jalen Brunson's game.

However, the Knicks are now suddenly looking to rebound after collapsing in two straight games, first vs the Oklahoma City Thunder and then on Saturday vs the Bulls.

Up next for the Knicks is a home game vs the Magic on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.