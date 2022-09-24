Leon Rose claps back at Knicks critics after failed Donovan Mitchell chase

The New York Knicks were linked to Donovan Mitchell all summer long, but the Cleveland Cavaliers ultimately swooped in and traded for the star guard. There were also reports that Gersson Rosas was the lead negotiator that failed to make the deal happen. Leon Rose spoke on just that on Friday, making it clear he’s pleased with his front office and the roster assembled.

Via Empire Sports Media:

“Oh, I strongly disagree with that [too many voices in the front office]. In fact, I look at it like it’s a positive and that’s our process. And that’s my process and we have great people in the front office, as well as our coaches.”

The Knicks could’ve definitely used a player like Mitchell. However, there is still some promise after signing Jalen Brunson. If RJ Barrett and Julius Randle can show out alongside their new teammate, New York may be a playoff team.

Rose also explained the decision to not pull off a blockbuster for Mitchell:

“It is my job to evaluate and look at trades and things of that nature in order to improve the team. And like I said, when I came in, we were going to be aggressive, we were going to be opportunistic. Our plan was to work with what we have re: player development, look at what’s out there. And just as a group, try to get better every day. And that’s what we’ve tried to do, and we went through that process there and ultimately, at the end of the day, we made the decision to stay put, and we’re thrilled with where we are. We’re thrilled with the team that we have, and we feel like we are positioned very well for the future.”

This will be a disappointment to Knicks fans, though. They’ve long wanted a star at MSG and the team has once again missed out on a player who had a deep connection to New York.

In the end, Leon Rose is happy with where his team is at. We’ll see if it remains that way once the season begins.