Anthony Edwards is getting recognition as a trash-talker, and he's starting early in the preseason. In the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the New York Knicks, Edwards was caught talking to Mikal Bridges while he was shooting his free throws.

“That n—- done changed his shot, man…. D—,” Edwards is heard saying.

Expand Tweet

It does look like Bridges has tweaked his shot just a bit, but Edwards being the one to mention it made the moment hilarious. There's no doubt that during the season, there will be more moments of Edwards talking trash to other players around the league.

Anthony Edwards is becoming one of NBA's best trash-talkers

Anthony Edwards was most recently seen talking trash on Netflix's Starting 5. During one of the segments, the Timberwolves had just beaten the Boston Celtics in overtime, and Edwards did his best on trying to contain Jayson Tatum.

After the game, the cameras heard him talking about Tatum and his status in the league.

Edwards was seen talking trash to Kevin Durant in the playoffs last season, and there have been many more moments where the Timberwolves star has gotten the best of his opponents. Nobody gets a pass with Edwards, not even the older generation of NBA players. A few months ago, he was asked how he thought basketball is different now compared to back in the day

“I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it,” Edwards said. “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill.”